Watch live: Trump announces his Middle East peace plan

President Trump is announcing a proposal for Middle East peace alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday. The plan is merely a “suggestion,” in the words of the president, who did not say on Monday whether there has been any coordination with Palestinians.

Mr. Trump told reporters during a meeting with Netanyahu on Monday that “it’s a very big plan.”

- Advertisement -

“It will be a suggestion between Israel and the Palestinians. It’s the closest it’s ever come,” he said. “We have support of the prime minister. We have the support of the other parties, and we think we will ultimately have support of Palestinians. But we’re going to see. And if we do, it’ll be a tremendous tribute to everybody. And if we don’t, life goes on.”

Trending News

Palestinians were protesting ahead of the planned announcement, chanting Palestine is “not for sale.”

How to watch Trump announce his Middle East peace plan

What : President Trump delivers remarks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: White House East Room, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The president has tasked his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner with developing much of the plan.

“If Jared Kushner can’t do it, it can’t be done,” the president said of mending Israeli-Palestinian relations to the Israeli American Council in Florida in December.

The president’s Middle East peace proposal comes as his lawyers are making their final arguments against removing him from office.