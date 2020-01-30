Watch live: Trump holds rally in Iowa days before first 2020 voting contest

President Trump will be rallying in Iowa Thursday, just four days before Democrats caucus in the first voting contest of the presidential race. Several of the Democrats running against him for the presidency have been absent from the campaign trail because they’re participating in Mr. Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

How to watch the Trump rally today

What: Donald Trump rally

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: The Knapp Center at Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa

Online stream: Watch in the live player above

In 2016, Mr. Trump placed second to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the Iowa caucuses. This time around, he has minimal competition, with only long-shot candidates Congressman Joe Walsh, of Illinois, and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

Nonetheless, the Trump campaign will have a substantial presence in place — it’s dispatching 80 surrogates to caucus sites around Iowa next week, even though most of the focus will be trained on the Democrats, who are locked in a close race.

Mr. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by about 9 points in Iowa in the general election.