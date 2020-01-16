Watch live: Trump looks to protect religious groups in public schools

President Trump is speaking about prayer in public schools Thursday at the same time as Supreme Court Justice John Roberts is scheduled to be sworn in on Capitol Hill for the president’s impeachment trial. Mr. Trump is hosting an event at the White House at 2 p.m. ET to mark Religious Freedom Day.

The president’s remarks come shortly after the Government Accountability Office determined that it was illegal for the Trump administration to hold up Ukraine aid. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which is connected to the White House, disagrees.

How to watch President Trump’s remarks

What: President Trump speaks on prayer in public schools

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2020

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: The Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.

In conjunction with the announcement of what the White House calls “guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools,” nine federal agencies are releasing proposed rules to ensure that religious and non-religious organizations are treated equally by the federal government, and to ensure that organizations aren’t discriminated against purely because they are religious. OMB is also releasing a memo telling grant-awarding agencies they must make sure the the terms of federal grants make clear that states can’t condition awards in a way that would put religious groups at a disadvantage.

The Department of Education’s rule looks to make sure religious student groups at public secondary schools have the same access to resources as non-religious groups, complete with reporting requirements for violations.

Mr. Trump’s 2016 victory was buoyed by the evangelical Christian community, and he has emphasized his support for evangelical Christians through his policies.

— CBS News’ Arden Farhi and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report