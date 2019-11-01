Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Lexington, Kentucky

President Trump is rallying supporters in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, one day ahead of the state’s head-to-head gubernatorial election. The rally kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.

Incumbent Governor Matt Bevin, a Republican, is facing off against Democrat Andy Beshear in a race that’s uncomfortably close for Republicans in the deep-red state. What little polling there is in this race shows the two are virtually tied.

How to watch the Trump rally today

What: Trump rally

Trump rally Date: Monday, November 4, 2019

Monday, November 4, 2019 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Rupp Arena – Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena – Lexington, Kentucky Online stream: CBSN, in the video player above

That the race is so close is a concern for Republicans in a thoroughly Republican state, where President Trump’s job approval rating is 57%.

Bevin has been channeling Mr. Trump, echoing his style and promoting his policies.

The president has endorsed Bevin in the same way he does most GOP allies: on Twitter.

“Governor @MattBevin has done a wonderful job for the people of Kentucky!” the president tweeted last week. “He continues to protect your very important Second Amendment. Matt is Strong on Crime and the Border, he Loves our Great Vets and Military…Matt has my Complete and Total Endorsement, and always has. GET OUT and VOTE on November 5th for your GREAT Governor, @MattBevin!”

Ahead of the rally, the president claimed to reporters that he is cooperating with Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, repeating his claim that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should be prosecuted.