Watch live: Trump signs U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal

After months of painstaking negotiating internally and externally, President Trump is signing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in a ceremony at the White House Wednesday. The signing marks a significant achievement for the president, particularly amid his Senate impeachment trial.

It’s unclear if any Democrats will be there.

“Along with members of Congress, state and local leaders, and workers from across the country, including farmers, ranchers, and entrepreneurs, President Trump will celebrate another promise made, promise kept to the American people when he signs the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). USMCA rebalances trade in North America, replaces the job-killing NAFTA, ends the outsourcing of American jobs, and invest in the American worker,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said.

How to watch Trump sign the USMCA

What : President Trump participates in a signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: The White House South Lawn, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The signing comes as senators begin asking their questions during the impeachment trial. Senators have 16 hours, which will likely be spread over two days.

The recognition that there could be enough Republican votes to call for witnesses has sent the White House scrambling. A senior administration official involved in impeachment strategy said the White House has always feared four Republicans could break with them, and the White House needs to reduce that number by half.

“We need to chisel four down to two,” the official said. “We are comparing notes with the leader’s office. I would say we are at DEFCON 2.”