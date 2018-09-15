WATCH: No. 1 Alabama Dominates Ole Miss In Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics/WCBI) — It took just one play for Ole Miss to find the end zone against No. 1 Alabama, but the defending national champion Crimson Tide took over from there, delivering the Rebels (2-1, 0-1 SEC) a 62-7 defeat at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Senior quarterback Jordan Ta’amu found D.K. Metcalf (2 rec., 92 yards) for a touchdown to put the Rebels up 7-0 just 11 seconds into the game. Metcalf caught the ball in stride, tiptoed the sideline and electrified the crowd. Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) answered with a touchdown connection between Tua Tagovailoa (11-of-15, 191 yds, 2 TD) and Jerry Jeudy (3 rec., 136 yds). The Rebels turned the ball over twice in the first quarter to allow Alabama to claim a 28-7 lead after one.

The Rebel defense came through with a key stop early in the second, forcing a 38-yard Alabama field goal try. Crimson Tide kicker Joseph Bulovas (3-of-4 FG) missed it wide left to send the ball back to the Rebel offense. Ole Miss drove past midfield but couldn’t convert a fourth down in Tide territory.

Alabama took over on downs, and Josh Jacobs punched in a rushing touchdown on the other end to make it 35-7. After a Rebel punt on the ensuing drive, Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle mounted a 37-yard return to set up a touchdown connection between Jalen Hurts (7-of-10, 85 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT) and Jeudy, making it a 42-7 advantage.

The Ole Miss defense held Alabama to just a field goal after a 74-yard kickoff return by Josh Jacobs to open the second half. On the following drive, C.J. Moore picked off a Hurts pass. However, Ta’amu was intercepted shortly thereafter by Xavier McKinney, who returned it 30 yards for an Alabama touchdown.

The Tide tacked on a field goal early in the fourth quarter. However, the Ole Miss offense just couldn’t find its footing against the tough Alabama defense.

The game featured 62,919 fans, making it the eighth largest crowd in Vaught-Hemingway history.

The Rebels will return to action next Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against Kent State. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT.