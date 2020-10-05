Watching Delta this workweek

SUMMARY: Expect a nice, sunny, dry, quiet & comfortable start to the new workweek here in north Mississippi & west Alabama. We’ll need to watch newly formed Tropical Storm Delta closely for late week rain chances to return. Temperatures will slowly climb closer to near normal by the middle of the week with highs back into the lower 80s.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Twenty-Six is in the Caribbean is now Tropical Storm Delta. A faster northwestward motion is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to pass just south of Jamaica through this morning, and approach western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening. The tropical cyclone is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday, strengthening to become a hurricane. Stay tuned to WCBI on its impacts to the northern Gulf Coast late week.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and clear blue skies for your Monday. Staying below average but very pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. NE winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Another cool, calm and quiet night. Overnight lows near 50 degrees.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Most of this week will feature some clouds mixing in with that sunshine with highs back into the lower to mid 80s by the middle part of the workweek. Overnight lows will be in the 50s into the 60s. Rain chances remain at zero chances through Thursday.

FRIDAY-WEEKEND: With hurricane season continuing, we’ll be watching Tropical Storm Delta in the Caribbean carefully as it enters the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of the week. If you have interests in the northern Gulf Coast or are planning a trip there this week, you’ll want to watch this storm carefully as it could be making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane by early Friday. Depending on the exact path, we could see some rain by Friday and Saturday. There’s still a lot of time for things to change, so we’ll have to continue to fine tune the forecast.

