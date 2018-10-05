Watching the Tropics

TONIGHT: Fairly mild overnight under mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70 with calm winds.

THIS WEEKEND: Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated small shower can’t be totally ruled out, but the vast majority of the area stays dry. Overnight lows in the upper 60s. It will still feel much like summer.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: We’re staying in the mid to upper 80s as summer hangs on with only the chance for an isolated small shower. Most stay dry again with lots of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY – WEEKEND: Things finally start to become a bit cooler, although we’re still in the low to mid 80s. Better chances for scattered showers and storms will also occur with the arrival of a weak cold front. We’ll have to watch and see how it moves through the area, or if it stalls out. Also influencing our region will be the potential for a surge of tropical moisture.

THE TROPICS: We’re monitoring the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical disturbance now has a HIGH probability of forming into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. It’s forecast to move north into the Gulf of Mexico. The potential path still remains unclear, but impacts to our region cannot be ruled out. We’ll monitor it for you.

