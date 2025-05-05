Water Management Rep. briefs Lowndes leaders on future plans

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Lowndes County leaders got an update on the workflow and cash flow of an agency they help fund.

A representative from the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District briefed the Board of Supervisors on the dozen or so projects the district is working on in the county.

It provides help in moving water from various areas, through creeks, and into the Tombigbee River.

As a state agency, the water management district can do work across county lines.

It covers 13 counties, each of which contributes to its budget.

Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston said the district provides a great service, even though most people are unaware of it.

“So, when water backs up, and everything happens from a flood standpoint, and debris gets caught in certain creeks, the district can do those projects to help move that water out of that area more quickly,” said Hairston.

The Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District also provides about $10,000 a year to the county for beaver control.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.