Water Repair Notice issued for West Point/ Clay County

WEST POINT/ CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point/ Clay County EMA is issuing a water line repair notice on North Eshman Avenue that could affect citizens in the area.

Water line repairs will be conducted today, September 17.

The organization wants citizens to be aware of a water outage, in which water will remain off until repairs are completed.

Areas that will be affected are Briarwood Apartments, Eastwood Townhouses, Green Oaks Apartments, the North end of 6th Street, Oak Hill School, and Southern Colony Subdivision.

Once repairs are completed and water service is restored, a 24-hour Precautionary Boil Water Notice will be in effect due to the water line break.

For more information or if you have any questions, call (662)494-2262.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.