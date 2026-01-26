Water rescue saves hunter in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monday morning’s temperatures in North Mississippi hovered around 20 degrees, and that can make being outdoors dangerous.

Those conditions made a swift response to an early morning rescue even more important.

Itawamba County 911 got a call around 8 am about a hunter who had fallen into the Tombigbee River.

Fulton Fire Department was notified and sent a rescue truck, rescue boat, and UTV to help the Dorsey Fire Department with the rescue.

Itawamba County EMA, the Sheriff’s Office, Pafford EMS, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, and several residents helped in the operation.

The hunter was rescued and was in an ambulance within an hour of the 911 call and is expected to make a full recovery.

