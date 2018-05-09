Water rescue underway after possible gator attack on 15-year-old

- Advertisement -

ORLANDO, Fla. — A water rescue is underway in a pond in Orange County, Florida, after a possible alligator attack on a teen, CBS affiliate WKMG reports. A source told the station that rescue crews are looking into the possibility an alligator pulled the 15-year-old underwater.

Video shot from a news helicopter showed at least three boats searching the retention pond, and more equipment was on its way, said Orange County sheriff’s deputies. Orange County Fire Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were the scene Wednesday.

Two ambulances were also called to the area. Crime tape blocked areas around the lake, according to the station.

Residents who live near the lake say people go there to fish often. Though, they say no trespassing signs are visible. https://t.co/0pNG6JZnOz — Vanessa Araiza (@AraizaReport) May 9, 2018

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.