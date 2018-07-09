Water Valley man accused of car burglary in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man faces a charge, after a car is broken into at a grocery store.
Sammie Gross, 39, faces one count of Auto Burglary.
- Advertisement -
On Friday, Oxford Police were called to the Three Way Grocery Store, on North Lamar Boulevard.
After watching surveillance video, officers were able to identify Gross as a suspect.
That same afternoon, Gross was spotted by an officer on Pegues Road.
After a brief foot chase, the officer arrested Gross.
Bond was set at $10,000.