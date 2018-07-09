Water Valley man accused of car burglary in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man faces a charge, after a car is broken into at a grocery store.

Sammie Gross, 39, faces one count of Auto Burglary.

On Friday, Oxford Police were called to the Three Way Grocery Store, on North Lamar Boulevard.

After watching surveillance video, officers were able to identify Gross as a suspect.

That same afternoon, Gross was spotted by an officer on Pegues Road.

After a brief foot chase, the officer arrested Gross.

Bond was set at $10,000.