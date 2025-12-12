Waverly Care Home celebrates resident’s 102nd birthday in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Waverly Care Home in West Point celebrated its oldest resident.

Louise Meisenhoelder turned 102.

Family, friends, and caregivers surrounded her at the birthday celebration.

Louise credits her faith in God for keeping her healthy all these years.

In the 60s, she also won Insurance Woman of the Year in Jackson.

Louise also made the necklace she was wearing from old church bulletins and beads.

She said she is grateful to have been celebrated.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.