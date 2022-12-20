Ways to save on your energy bill amid subfreezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Energy costs are expected to rise as we try to stay warm in subfreezing temperatures this weekend.

However, power companies in Mississippi are offering ways for you to save.

The 4-County Electric Power Association recommends you turn your thermostat to 68 degrees in the winter and turn the water heater temperature to 120 degrees.

You should also seal the air leaks in your windows so your heater doesn’t have to work as hard to keep your home warm.

You can also weatherstrip doors that lead outdoors and indoors to reduce air loss.

Entergy is responding to the potential energy cost by offering over a million dollars worth of energy-efficient kits to customers who request one.

The kits are supplied with four standard LED bulbs, two specialty LED bulbs, one advanced power strip, one LED night light, two bathroom faucet aerators, and, 17 feet of V-seal weatherstripping.

To request your energy-efficiency kit, click the following link www.entergy.com/energyefficiency

