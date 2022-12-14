WCBI and Vitalant will host blood drive Thursday, Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In this season of giving, you can give someone the gift of life through a blood donation.

WCBI will host a blood drive with “Vitalant” Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

Vitalant will be parked in front of the WCBI studios on 5th Street in downtown Columbus on both days.

When you donate, you’ll have a chance to win gift cards and be entered into a drawing to win a 2010 Hyundai Accent.

You can make an appointment online by logging onto donors.vitalant.org Use the code “WCBI.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter