WCBI announced Southern Hearts Mother’s Day contest winner

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We have a winner in the Thanks, Mom: A Southern Hearts Home Care Mother’s Day Tribute.

Keisha Naylor of Macon nominated her mother, Eddie Mae Windham, also of Macon.

She has won $500 from Southern Hearts.

Thank you to all who shared their fond memories of their wonderful mothers.

