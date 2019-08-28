WCBI Athlete of the Week: Itawamba AHS RB Ike Chandler

WATCH: Itawamba AHS running back Ike Chandler is known for having monstrous games.

In 2018, Chandler rushed for 2,003 yards, and 21 touchdowns. “Mr. 2K” picked up right where he left off in week one of the 2019 season.

Chandler rushed for 276 yards, and scored five touchdowns in the Indians’ 48-28 win over Amory this past Friday.

“My offensive line blocked good, and I was able to get through the holes…”, Chandler said.

“Ike is the type of kid that this is what he focuses on,” head coach Clint Hoots said, “he works hard in the weight room, hard on the practice field, and it pays off on Friday nights.

“He’s rough around the edges and doesn’t get into the looking good or this and that. he just like to go play football and it’s fun to watch.”

Chandler and the Indians will look to go 2-0 this upcoming Friday with a home contest against New Albany.