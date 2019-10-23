WCBI Athlete of the Week: Starkville’s Rufus Harvey

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Madison Central had yet to allow a receiver reach 100 yards in a single game in 2019. That streak ended in week nine.

Starkville wide receiver Rufus Harvey took over one of the biggest games in the state, recording eight catches, for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Yellowjackets 24-21 win.

Harvey accounted for two-thirds of quarterback Luke Altmeyer’s passing output last Friday.

“Monday, throughout all the week, we had a good week of practice,” Harvey said.

“We knew we were going to come into the game facing the number one team [in the state]. We had to go out and accomplish the goal we had. It was a great matchup all across the board. We had big plays that were needed to be made and we stepped up and made those plays.”

Harvey leads Starkville across the board in receiving numbers, recording 45 catches, 608 yards, and eight touchdowns in eight games.

The Yellowjackets (7-2) go on the road Thursday to face Murrah.