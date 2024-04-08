WCBI brings home some high honors from MAB award ceremony

WCBI passed and present reports, anchors, and producers COURTESY: MAB WCBI passed and present reports, anchors, and producers

Kealy Shields – 2nd Place Breaking News COURTESY: MAB Kealy Shields - 2nd Place Breaking News

Ashleigh Bryant and Isaac Williams – 2nd Place Breaking Weather COURTESY: MAB Ashleigh Bryant and Isaac Williams - 2nd Place Breaking Weather

WCBI STAFF (Ansley Perkins) – 3rd Place Continuing Coverage COURTESY: MAB WCBI STAFF (Ansley Perkins) - 3rd Place Continuing Coverage

Mary Carroll Sullivan – 1st & 3rd Place Station promos COURTESY: MAB Mary Carroll Sullivan - 1st & 3rd Place Station promos

Grace Ybarra – 1st Place Sports Anchor, Jon Sokoloff – 2nd Place Sports Anchor COURTESY: MAB Grace Ybarra - 1st Place Sports Anchor, Jon Sokoloff - 2nd Place Sports Anchor

WCBI (Derek Rogers) – 3rd Place Television Feature Story: Willie and AJ High School Teammates Face Each Other in Super Bowl COURTESY: MAB

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Many of the state’s best and brightest in broadcasting met in Jackson this past weekend for the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Excellence in Broadcasting Awards ceremony.

WCBI brought home a handful of awards this year. Grace Ybarra won first place in the sports anchor category and Jon Sokoloff won second place in the same category.

Our executive producer Mary Carroll Sullivan accepted the first and third place awards for our station promos.

And our weather team placed second in the state for breaking weather coverage.

We also received recognition for breaking news and continuing coverage.

Aundrea Self’s feature story highlighting the Super Bowl face-off between high school teammates Willie Gay and AJ Brown took third place.

Our group there also caught up with some former WCBI reporters and anchors.

We are proud of everyone’s hard work and extend our congratulations to all award recipients.

To see a full list of award recipients, go to www.msbroadcasters.org/awards-reels

