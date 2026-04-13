WCBI employees win multiple awards at MAB in Jackson, MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday night was a fun time in Jackson, Mississippi, for a couple of WCBI Employees.

They attended the annual Mississippi Association of Broadcasters awards event.

MAB gives recognition to several television and radio journalists throughout the state and a chance for them to show off their work.

At the Excellence in Broadcasting Awards event, our Charity Johnson won 2nd place in Television Reporter of the Year.

She also had an Honorable Mention for a General News story, and our Marcus Hunter received an Honorable Mention for a Feature Story.

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