WCBI hosts 2024 Christmas Tree Showdown

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s time for the WCBI Christmas Tree Showdown!

Whether it’s going out to find that perfect real tree, or pulling an artificial one out of the attic, decorating the tree is a major part of the Christmas experience.

This year, you have a chance to show yours off, and maybe win a Christmas happy.

Just scan the QR code, or go to wcbi.com/contests and enter a photo of your decorated Christmas tree.

The winning decorator will receive a major award – fifty dollar gift cards from scrunch snacks and triangle federal credit union.

The winner will be announced Monday, December 23 on WCBI News at nine on FOX 4 and CW 27.

Happy decorating and good luck!

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X