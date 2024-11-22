WCBI hosts Midday Toy Giveaway for the Holidays

(WCBI) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Time for the Midday Toy Giveaway.

WCBI and our sponsor, Richard Schwartz and Associates, want to see your children’s Christmas drawings, coloring pages and holiday crafts. And they’ll get a gift.

All you have to do is enter a picture of your child’s creation to the Midday Toy Giveaway for a chance to win a gift.

You can scan the QR code to go directly to our entry site.

We’ll begin naming winners Monday, December 2 on WCBI Midday.

