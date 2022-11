WCBI is hosting blood drive today; no appointment necessary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Blood donations tend to go down as the holidays approach, but the need all too often goes up.

WCBI is helping to increase available blood supplies.

We’ll be hosting a blood drive on November 15 from noon until 5 p.m. at our studios on 5th Street South in Columbus.

No appointment is necessary.

The process is short, and you could save a life.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter