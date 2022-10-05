WCBI Job Fair is happening tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Job seekers can meet area employers tomorrow in one place.

Dozens of businesses and companies will set up booths to meet potential job candidates and accept resumes at the WCBI Job Fair.

It’s going on tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyceum at Lee in Columbus.

Vendors will be there from a variety of fields, including industry, education, healthcare, and the military.

WCBI is partnering with Steel Dust Recycling for the job fair.

“The reason we want to have this job fair is you know the times now are hard to recruit and retain good candidates so we are going to have at this job fair to bring in good candidates and hopefully we can retain them,” said Joe Fleming, SDR Human Resources.

“SDR is strategic for the steel industry here in America, so our employees play the most important role in our operations and it’s very important for us to attract the best talent possible in the area,” said Fernando Montemayor, Plant Manager.

