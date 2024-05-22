WCBI/MSU Storm Chase Day 9 Recap

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Getting into North Platte, NE, late Monday, we traveled to southwest Iowa Wednesday morning to position for developing storms.

Initial storms over eastern Nebraska developed into far western Iowa with severe hail & wind concerns. We remained well ahead of those storms, but we did capture some of the leading mammatus clouds (pictured above).

Things ramped up closer to 3 PM, and storms quickly acquired rotation. In the above picture, we observed the tornado as it was moving northeast toward Greenfield, IA.

Over the next few minutes, a much larger tornado came into view. The above picture was edited for contrast, but clearly a wedge tornado is in progress. This storm ended up moving right over Greenfield, IA, and continued on to the northeast. Based on radar, tornado debris was lofted to between 30-40k feet.

Storm surveys from NWS Des Moines will likely continue for the next several days to determine ratings. Follow the latest here.