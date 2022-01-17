WCBI partnering with Mississippi Blood Service for blood drive
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The American Red Cross calls it a national blood crisis.
Last week the organization reported its -quote “worst blood shortage in over a decade.”
To help fill an urgent need, WCBI is partnering with Mississippi Blood Services for a blood drive.
The organization will be parked in front of the WCBI building in downtown Columbus tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
You can go online to WCBI.COM and click the link to register.