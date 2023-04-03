WCBI-TV honored to receive award for excellence at MAB ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI-TV is honored to be awarded for excellence by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

Best Breaking News.

Best in Sports.

Best in Weather.

Excellence in breaking weather coverage, investigative reporting, and sports.

Excellence for WCBI Saturday Sunrise and the Public Education Partner Award from the Mississippi Army National Guard.

And the Lifetime Achievement Award in Broadcasting to former WCBI News Director Robert Davidson.

Thank you for allowing us to tell your story.

