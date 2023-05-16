WCBI visits West Oktibbeha County Elementary for Career Day Event

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI paid a visit to West Oktibbeha County Elementary School for the school’s Career Day Event.

Young students got to learn what it means to be a TV news journalist and a meteorologist from our very own Winston Reed and Isaac Williams.

Kids were curious about the day-to-day life at our station and even the best and worst part of the job.

But WCBI couldn’t hog all the attention, there were plenty of exciting career professionals on display from firefighters, hair stylists, veterinarians, sanitation professionals, and more.

