WCBI & Vitalant hosting community blood drive on Friday, August 18

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI and Vitalant are partnering for a community blood drive on August 18 in the WCBI parking lot from noon until 5 p.m.

Each donor will receive a $10 gift card of their choice through the Donor Rewards Store. Donors will also be entered in the “Back 2 School Shopping Spree” for a chance to win one of five $5,000 gift cards.

You can show up any time from noon until 5 p.m. to make a donation, but you can also visit http://donors.vitalant.org to schedule an appointment ahead of time or for more information.