WCBI weather team hosts lesson for children on MSU campus

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – The WCBI weather team took to the classroom at Mississippi State.

Meteorologist Ashleigh Bryant and Belle Olive, along with Chief Meteorologist Isaac Williams, spoke to kids about a number of weather topics.

The students were part of the Center for 4H Youth Development. They are learning more about STEM and how it impacts their world.

Our weather team talked about forecasting the weather, staying calm in storms, and how to learn the difference between a watch and a warning.

