WCBI Weather team recognized for keeping the community informed about Winter Storm Fern

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – The WCBI Weather team is recognized for their work keeping everyone informed during Winter Storm Fern.

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Chris Brown held a reception at his New Albany office for area meteorologists. He presented a Resolution to WCBI’s Allie Martin on behalf of the weather team.

Commissioner Brown said the hard work by meteorologists kept people safe and informed during the recent winter storm. Brown also stressed the importance of people heeding the weather alerts and warnings. He said teamwork, among meteorologists, reporters, government agencies, and others, made a big difference in the ice storm and its aftermath.

“Our public service is to serve the people, and we were thankful to have partners, weather professionals, to serve the people. Information is knowledge, it is power, and to know how long power will be out, to know how things are progressing, so people would see some activity and some action,” said Chris.

Brown will hold a summit in June in Tupelo that will look at the storm response, things that went well, and areas needing improvement. He will also recognize first responders and utility workers who helped during the storm and its aftermath.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.