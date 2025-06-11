WCBI’s Allie Martin accepts check on behalf of North MS St. Jude Heroes

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A recent celebrity wait night brought in more than $11,000 for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WCBI’s Allie Martin accepted a check on behalf of the North Mississippi St Jude Heroes in the amount of $11,660. That was the amount collected during a Celebrity Wait Night at the Tupelo Harvey’s last month.

Local celebrities waited and bussed tables, while collecting big tips for St Jude. This was the most money raised during a St Jude Celebrity Wait Night. It is an opportunity for the community to help a great cause while letting the celebrity waiters get a behind-the-scenes look at a longtime favorite local restaurant.

“It is all about the Tupelo spirit, the community understands the needs of people, and we come together to make that happen,” said Jesse Bandre of EXCEED Technologies.

‘It is great that you help educate the public about how a restaurant operates and what it takes to deliver quality food in a timely manner,” said Eat With Us Group member Bernard Bean.

And if you missed the Tupelo event, a St Jude Celebrity Wait Night will take place this fall at the Columbus Harvey’s.

