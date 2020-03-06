WCBI’s Aundrea Self celebrates Read Across America with local Head Start students

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Schools across the area wrapped up a week of reading and celebrating Dr. Suess’ birthday.

Read Across America was a yearly observance encouraging literacy.

The National Education Association launched the campaign in 1997 to encourage children to read more books and get them excited about reading.

WCBI’s Aundrea Self read to children at Oktibbeha County Head Start today.

After sharing a book, Aundrea led the kiddos in one of their favorite songs: “Happy and You Know It.”