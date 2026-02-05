WCBI’s Kealy Shields teaches West Amory Elementary students about Broadcast Journalism

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Gifted students in Amory put on their reporter voices and learned about the world of broadcast journalism.

Our Kealy Shields stopped by West Amory Elementary to share about what it’s like being a morning news anchor.

The group of second graders learned the different parts of a camera and how a story ends up on your tv screen.

They even had the opportunity to act as reporters and ask questions themselves.

To wrap things up, they heard a special virtual message from Meteorologist Michael Sokell.

