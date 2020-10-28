WCBI’s Player of the Week: Winona Christian RB Blake Cooper

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) — For the second week in a row, an academy athlete earns our player of the week honor recognizes Winona Christian running back Blake Cooper for his huge performance against Oak Hill Academy.

Cooper had 12 carries for a staggering 278 yards and 6 touchdowns against the Raiders.

- Advertisement -

Cooper said it felt like just another night heading into the game but he and the team turned it up a notch once the Friday night lights shined the team.

“Our attitudes were good,” Cooper said. “We came out a little quiet at pregame but the first snap we got fired up. The first snap always butterflies in your stomach until its over. We rolled on from there. It just happened. The linemen did tremendous once again. They had a great game themselves.”

“He was in such a zone,” head coach Junior Graham said. “Our offensive line was doing such a good job the other night and our fullback. We felt like on 3rd and long was a good down to run power just like 1st and 10 was.”