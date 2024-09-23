WCBI’s Senior Expo to be hosted at Columbus Place

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – If you’ve blown out more than a few candles on your latest birthday cake, an event at Columbus place this week may be just for you.

WCBI is hosting the ninth annual Senior Expo this Thursday, September 26.

There will be representatives from several different areas and agencies to discuss services they have to offer for the area’s more seasoned citizens.

Walgreens will also be offering flu shots for those who qualify.

The senior expo runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbus place in the former Leigh Mall.

For more information on the list of vendors, go to wcbi.com/seniorexpo.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X