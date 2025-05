WCBI’s Senior Spotlight (Class of 2025)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI is celebrating the high school Class of 2025 with WCBI’s Senior Spotlight.

Go to wcbi.com/contests to share a picture of your high school graduate to be featured, from May through July, on WCBI and in our online gallery.

Congratulations to the Class of 2025!

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.