WCSO received grant money to buy a new piece of technology

WEBSTER/LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Sitting inside the Webster County Sheriff’s Office is the newest search tool, a DJI Matric T 30 drone.

“We are thrilled to have it,” said Undersheriff of Webster County.

Webster County Undersheriff Tim Roberson said the Sheriff’s Office received $10,000 in grant money from 4County and $6,354 from citizens.

He said this state-of-the-art piece of technology will be a big help in a variety of situations.

“It will be a huge benefit concerning missing people, disaster recovery, and all sorts of things,” said Roberson. “It will enhance our deputies’ ability to safely respond to a disaster or to an event. We are thrilled to have it.”

The drone features lights and a microphone, and can stay in the air for about 45 minutes. It’s a force multiplier in the field.

“At a much faster rate of time,” said Roberson. “We will be able to go and survey in the area, and in large areas where it would take many deputies to cover the same amount of area.”

CEO of 4 County Brian Clark said the 4 County Foundation always tries to improve the quality of life for those in the area.

“One day it might be us that needs their help,” said Clark. “Wouldn’t you want to know that they are using every tool they have to help keep you safe?”

