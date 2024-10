‘We needed it’: MSU football ready to go after bye week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State got a much-needed rest on their bye week. The Bulldogs entered the week off on a four-game losing skid.

Their last loss came at No. 1 Texas and their next challenge is against another top-five team on the road. MSU will face No. 5 Georgia in Athens on Saturday.

“We needed it,” Lebby said of the bye week. “There’s not question about it.”