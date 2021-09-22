We now know the name of the man killed in a Lowndes County accident

We have an update to a story we first brought you Monday night.

We now know the name of the man killed in a Lowndes County accident.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says 65-year-old Willie Maxwell Jr. died at the Highway 45 Alternate crash site yesterday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Maxwell’s SUV collided with the back of an 18-wheeler driven by Montrell Swims of Austell, Georgia.

Swims was not injured.

State troopers continue to investigate the accident.