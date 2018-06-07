“We wanted to finally get the last word”: Obit divulges woman’s affair

MINNEAPOLIS — A revealing obituary divulging a woman’s affair in a small Minnesota town in the 1960s has gotten more exposure than its writers may have imagined. The death of 80-year-old Kathleen Dehmlow in Springfield was published this week in the Redwood Falls Gazette.

The obituary begins with Dehmlow’s birth in 1938 and notes her marriage in 1957 to Dennis Dehmlow in Wabasso and the arrival of children Gina and Jay.

Then it takes a bitter turn and describes how she became pregnant by her husband’s brother, moved to California and abandoned her children.

The paid obituary goes on to say that she will not be missed by Gina and Jay, who understand “this world is a better place without her.”

“They’ll never know what we went through but it helped us [to write this]. We wanted to finally get the last word,” Jay Dehmalo told DailyMail.com.

The vengeful obit quickly went viral, getting re-tweeted over 13,000 times. The Redwood Falls Gazette removed the obituary after it gained attention online and in other news outlets.