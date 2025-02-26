Weak cold front brings quick changes

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Some quick changes are expected overnight and into the morning. Then the week finishes beautifully!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A weak cold front will be pushing from the NW. As this happens, cloud coverage will increase ahead of the system. Temperatures will be a bit more mild tonight, falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: In the earliest hours of our morning, clouds will be heavy and a few LIGHT showers may be possible. By morning commute, the front will be off to our SE. Clouds will clear by the late morning/afternoon. Cooler air will keep temperatures a little lower than the past few days. High temps expected to be in the middle 60s. There will be also be a cool breeze from the NW. Lows fall into the upper 30s.

FRI/SAT: Feeling like Spring! Lots of sun in the sky, with a few light passing clouds. Highs will be back in the lower 70s. Cooler air will move back in Saturday night.