Weather staying nice

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Just nice conditions getting us through the week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Very calm and mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Just a nice night.

WEDNESDAY: Going to be another really great day to get outside. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon. It is going to be sunny but there may be a few passing clouds. Lows will be back in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Extra clouds will be present, but there will still be plenty of sun! Afternoon high temps in the middle 70s. Lows maintain in the upper 40s.