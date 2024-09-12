Webster Co. family deals with storm damage of Hurricane Francine
WALTHALL, Miss. (WCBI) – The wind and rain created a headache for a Webster County family.
The combination of conditions was likely the culprit for uprooting this oak tree along Highway 9 near Walthall.
The tree appears to have caused some damage to the roof and front of the home.
Emergency personnel got a call about a welfare check in the area, and were on-scene to check things out.
No injuries were reported.
Webster County EMA Director Barry Rushing reminds residents to report any storm-related damages by calling 911.