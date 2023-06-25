Webster County host Mississippi Gospel Singing Convention

The sounds of Southern Gospel are ringing out through the county.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – People from across four states are in Webster County this weekend to lift their voices.

Calvary Baptist Church is hosting the Mississippi Gospel Singing Convention.

Lisa Threet grew up surrounded by southern conventional singing. Now, as an adult those same hymnals she grew up listening to carry on a legacy that her grandfather started.

“This convention has been going on for over 100 years. My great-grandfather actually started it. I don’t remember exactly what year, but it has been in the family ever since,” said Threet.

Gordon Thomas is a singer and song director. He says these conventions are a way to come together and keep alive a style of music that has become lost to many, and above all, worship together.

” We like to come, we like to sing, and we like to get the notes right and the songs are fun but it’s really the message that makes the big difference because if you don’t have it in here it doesn’t really matter what because if you don’t have it in here it doesn’t really matter what you sings out if it’s not really in here it’s just all kind of a useless expression,” said Thomas.

Gordon says the hardest part about keeping the tradition alive is getting the younger generation involved.

” As long as we can continue it and keep bringing younger folks along it is a tradition we can continue, and it is a wonderful way to share the gospel with people because music speaks to the soul in ways that words just never do,” said Gordon.

While not everyone is ready to stand up in front of the congregation. Threet says there are so many with hidden talents in the room.

” We have a good time. We mess up and we pick on each other but we have a good time, and we love each other, and we love Jesus,” said Threet.

The county convention is hosted every year on the fourth Saturday in June.

