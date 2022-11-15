Webster County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Christmas toy drive

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Santa has a few more helpers this year and they’re in Webster County.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the holiday spirit by hosting its annual Christmas toy drive.

Last year they collected enough toys to spread the love to other counties.

Seargent Brandon Chaille says this is one more way to serve the community.

“There are some parents that struggle daily and especially during the holidays. They’re not posting on Facebook that they are not able to buy their children Christmas gifts so we provide them comfort that they otherwise may not have,” said Chaille.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is continuing a longstanding holiday tradition.

The staff collects toys for infants all the way to early teens.

Fortunately, the deputies aren’t going it alone. Chief Deputy JC Smith says the department has a lot of back-ups.

“It’s good people in this county. We reach output flyers up. Sheriff Gore has been working in this county for nearly 40 years and he’s grown up here and knows a lot of people. and so there are some folks in need in the county he reaches out to the sheriff’s office reaches out we collect and the good people of Webster County give generously,” said Smith.

It’s not just the kids who get in on the Christmas Spirit.

The department staff and trustees are the ones who wrap the gifts.

Chaille says this is a good way for the trustees to contribute to the community.

” It may give them a sense of purpose. Make them feel like they are helping out even though they are incarcerated,” said Chaille.

Chaille and Smith give much of the credit for the Toy Drive to jail administrator and Chief Elf, Denise Mayes.

” She dedicates a lot of her time off of work doing this kind of stuff making sure we’re involved in this and I have no doubt for the next month she is going to be here wrapping toys and doing everything she can to make it happen,” said Chaille.

The department is accepting toys until December 14.

While any toys will work, they are especially looking for a few bike donations.

If you would like to donate to the Christmas drive you can contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 258-7701.

