Webster Manhunt Suspect Arrested In Lowndes Homicide

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (Press Release) – On July 2, 2020 at 07:38 a.m., Lowndes County deputies responded to Burns Road for a report of a person lying in the ditch on the side of the road. When deputies arrived, they were able to determine the unidentified person was deceased. Foul play was immediately suspected. Lowndes County detectives responded to the scene and were able to identify the deceased as Lorenzo Halthon of Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant sent the body to the state crime lab for autopsy. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Lowndes County detectives were able to develop a person of interest, Donta Kirby and spent countless hours working on the case. On July 9th, the Mississippi Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on Hwy 82 in Webster County driven by Kirby. Kirby was reported to have fled on foot and was later captured. On July 9th, a search of Kirby’s home in Columbus led to Lowndes County detectives charging Kirby with possession of a firearm by a felon. Kirby was transported from Webster County to Lowndes County on July 13th to face charges of being in possession of a firearm by a felon.

On July 15th, Lowndes County detectives charged Kirby with murder in Mr. Halthon’s death. The charges stem from “great investigative work” by the Lowndes County Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the relentless pursuit for justice for the Halthon family. Lowndes County detectives were assisted by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), and the Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force.

“I am very proud of the work our investigative team put into solving this case. Their dedication to finding the person responsible for Mr. Halthon’s death led to Kirby being charged with murder.”