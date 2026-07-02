Wednesday night wind threat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Wednesday night brings a greater chance for wind damage across NE MS and western AL.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Level 2 – Slight risk for severe weather will maintain overnight. Damaging wind will be the highest concern. Make sure to have ways to receive any warnings through the rest of the evening. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Passing clouds through the morning, overall staying dry. Temperatures by the afternoon will reach the middle 90s. With peak heat, showers and storms have the potential to pop back up. There is a Level 1 – Marginal risk for severe storms. Wind will be the threat again, if storms become strong enough. Overnight lows will stay in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Finishing the week with the Summer-time pattern continuing. Hot afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90s. There will be passing clouds and a chance for showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Lows return to the middle 70s.

HEAT ADVISORIES continue into the end of the week / weekend.