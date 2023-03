Wednesday wraps up qualifying for mayoral special election in Bruce

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday is the last day to qualify and put your name on the mayoral ticket in Bruce.

The special election for mayor will be on March 21.

The special election was organized after the previous Mayor of Bruce Rudy Pope passed away in January.

Pope began his term as mayor in 2013.

